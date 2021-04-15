South Central College has announcing a new Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway degree, which directly links to programs at five Minnesota State universities. The new ECE Transfer Pathway Associate of Science degree will be available for the upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 23. Applications for the program are currently being accepted.
“This new option will help meet the tremendous need for early childhood teacher in our regions, with school districts in Minnesota experiencing a shortage of licensed teachers, particularly in early childhood special education,” said SCC ECE faculty Darci Sanford. “The introduction of this new degree now is particularly significant with it being National Week of the Young Child.”
Minnesota State Transfer Pathway associate degrees enable students to complete the first two years of a 4-year bachelor’s degree at a Minnesota State college like SCC, entering with junior year status with many of their general education and prerequisite class requirements already satisfied. After graduating with an ECE Transfer Pathway Associate of Science degree from SCC, students may transfer to a Minnesota State system university that offers a Birth to Grade 3 Early Childhood Education licensure bachelor’s degree. These universities and their respective eligible bachelor’s degree programs include:
Metropolitan State University, Minnesota State University Moorhead and Southwest Minnesota State University: Early Childhood Education Bachelor of Science
St. Cloud State University: Early Childhood Education Bachelor of Science
Winona State University: Early Childhood Education (Birth to Grade 3) Bachelor of Technology
“This program provides students with the flexibility to start their bachelor’s degree at a college close to home with smaller class sizes, personalized attention, outstanding student support services and lower tuition,” said SCC ECE faculty Pam Schweim. “After graduating from SCC, with their ECE Transfer Pathway Associate of Science dgree, students can teach in a variety of settings, including public and private childcare facilities. After graduation with their bachelor’s degree they will be eligible to apply for a Birth to Grade 3 teaching license to teach in a school setting in Minnesota.”
In addition to the new ECE Transfer Pathway Associate of Science, SCC offers other ECE degree options as well. Information on all SCC’s ECE degrees is available by visiting www.southcentral.edu/ECE and clicking on the Awards/Degrees tab. The majority of SCC’s Early Childhood Education program courses are offered online, a beneficial approach for working adults.
The Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway is South Central College’s sixth Minnesota State Transfer Pathway associate degree option. The college also offers Transfer Pathway associate degrees in Biology, Business, Communication Studies, Economics and Pre-Social Work. For more information on SCC’s Transfer Pathway degrees, visit www.southcentral.edu/TransferPathways.