Saturday, Aug. 21
Monarchs and Milkweed — from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Join Katy Gillispie, Minnesota Master Naturalist and Friends Group member, to learn about monarch butterflies. Find out more about their lifecycle, migration, and what can be done to help them. Participants will also have a chance to observe live caterpillars.
Event hosted by Friends of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
Geocaching for Beginners — 2 to 3 p.m. Meet at the ampitheater.
Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. Participants will then have an opportunity to test their new skills, and set out on their own adventure. A limited number of GPS units are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Birding in the Big Woods — 9 to 10 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter.
Learn the basics of bird identification on this 1/2-mile guided walk.
Mammals of Minnesota Nature Cart — Look for the naturalist by the picnic shelter anytime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Stop by to check out furs belonging to several different mammals found in Minnesota. Discover what makes an animal a mammal and what their fur can tell about their life.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Monarch Butterfly Walk — 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Monarchs are beginning to gather for their long flight to Mexico and sometimes flock to the park prairie. Look for some of these amazing pollinators on a guided tour with members of the park's Friends Group.
This program will be canceled if it rains.
Participants will meet at the park amphitheater and then travel via car caravan over to the walk's starting point. Come prepared with your own vehicle transportation.
Trail Conditions: Choose from a 0.9 mile or 1.4 mile hike over a mostly flat, mowed grass trail. Long pants and close-toed shoes are recommended.
Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6140, two weeks prior to the event.