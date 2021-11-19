Denise Clayton, co-owner of Bashers Restaurant and Faribowl Bowling Center recently joined the Faribault Exchange Club. She and her husband, Don, moved from Illinois to Faribault in 2018 after purchasing the business from Jill Kes. They have survived through the pandemic by being creative and networking with other business owners, which are some of the talents Denise contributes to the club. Bashers is also hosting the annual Prayer Breakfast being held on Nov. 23. Welcoming Denise is club president, Lori Christensen. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Exchange Club)