Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers”. Beginning on Tuesday, April 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Registration for this program can be done via email to mlevine@ccsomn.org, by calling Marlene at 507-450-1518, or online at www.ccsomn.org before March 31
Are you Missing Something?
Maybe it's the friends and socialization that you once had in Buckham West's Coffee Shop! We are happy to announce that along with our coffee shop being open five days a week, we have now expanded our hours as well. This means that you can now meet your friends from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. We will continue to monitor the safety and use of the occupants in our building and expand our offerings as we are able. The coffee shop is open to the public, no membership required
Legal Help Available
Beginning Feb. 23, staff from Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will begin to offer office hours once a month at Buckham West. SMRLS attorney Tom Krause will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have. These individual appointments may be about topics that affect the targeted audience of senior citizens, including:
• Income Maintenance (Social Security and SSI, SNAP/Food Stamps);
• Health Care (Medical Assistance and the like);
• Long-Term Care (including Medical Assistance for Long-Term Care);
• Housing (subsidized housing and landlord tenant).
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member the following qualifications must be met.
• You must be a low-income senior or person with disability.
• Only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal.
• You must live in the SMRLS service area.
If you meet the criteria stated above, please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make a private appointment.
About Southern MN Regional Legal Services: SMRLS is non-profit organization which offers free legal help to low-income and senior citizen (60+) clients in a full range of civil matters. Their highly experienced and diverse staff is dedicated to helping people preserve and maintain life essentials—income, health, safety, and shelter. Serving 33 counties of southern Minnesota, they ensure equal access to justice, opportunity, and hope
No Tax Prep this season
We have been informed by the AARP tax prep volunteers that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2021. Although this program has been available here for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused AARP to discontinue their “in-person” tax preparation model. If you have questions, please check out their website aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. For those looking for alternate tax preparation options we encourage people to ask their friends and family members for a referral.
Staying Warm
If you are still in need of a new sweater, scarf or gloves to help you get through the rest of the winter, why not make a stop at Fashions on Central during their Winter Clearance sale? Our store sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices with lots of inventory still available
In compliance with our COVID safety plan, our store is now open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Along with the opportunity to shop on those days, you are also welcome to bring in your donations during that time. We ask that you limit your donations to two bags at a time.
Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Reminders:
• Buckham West has been informed by AARP’s Defensive Driving regional coordinator, that in-person driving classes will not resume until the fall of 2021. If you need a refresher course, you may consider doing the online version. For other questions, please contact your own insurance agency for their suggestions
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.