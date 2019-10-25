The Minnesota Department of Agriculture's (MDA) Emerging Farmers Working Group plan to meet to better identify the barriers farmers face and work toward solutions to remove those barriers from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 125 Live, Rochester.
The group hopes to advance the success and sustainability of immigrant farmers, farmers of color and beginning farmers, who traditionally cannot access the resources necessary to build a profitable agricultural business.
Completion of an online RSVP is required to attend the sessions. Contact Christina Iliev at 651-201-6610 or christina.iliev@state.mn.us with any questions.