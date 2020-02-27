Two of the 26 Minnesota farms and companies contributing to the rise of regenerative agriculture will make up the Minnesota Pavilion at Natural Products Expo West (Expo West) on March 4-6 in Anaheim, California.
JonnyPops, which began in a St. Olaf College dorm, but is now headquartered in St. Louis Park, manufactures frozen treats using simple, natural ingredients like milk, fruit and sugar. On the stick of each pop is a good deed, part of its desire to make the world a better place, one pop at a time. Additionally, it's implemented kindness and anti-bullying campaigns in schools, where its products are often found.
Regeneration Farms, based in Northfield, will travel with MDA as a mentor.
“We’re looking forward to connecting with other food businesses that want to use their products to improve the land,” founder Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin said. “The MDA mentorship program is a great opportunity to learn, connect, and make plans for the future of our business.”
Expo West is the largest trade show of its kind, attracting more than 80,000 “industry-only” attendees annually. Focused on marketing opportunities for makers of organic, natural and healthy foods, the event brings together the entire natural foods ecosystem, from farm to fork.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and partners are using this event to help Minnesota farms and food companies build supply-chain relationships and attract talent and food business expansions to Minnesota. The focus this year is on “regenerative agriculture,” which centers on increasing biodiversity, improving soil health, promoting carbon sequestration and enhancing water quality and ecosystems.
The MDA works with Minnesota food and beverage companies on business development, to increase the use of Minnesota agricultural ingredients, create and protect jobs, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors.