The Cannon River STEM School will be hosting tours of campus at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Tuesday, Feb. 25. Parents interested in attending are requested to call the school at 507-331-7836.
Cannon River STEM School is a public charter school with an academic curriculum focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), in addition to traditional subjects. It opened in the Fall of 2009 and currently serves K-8.
Applications can be found at cannonriverstemschool.org and must be completed for students interested in attending CRSS for the 2020-2021 school year. As a public charter school that limits its enrollment numbers, applications received by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 will be entered into the public lottery on Thursday, March 5. Openings for enrollment for 2020-21 school year will be filled through this lottery drawing. In accordance with Minnesota Law, siblings of already enrolled students are granted sibling preference in the lottery process, as are children of CRSS staff members.
For further information, contact Cannon River STEM School at 507-331-7836 or info@cannonriverstemschool.org.