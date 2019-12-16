The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office invites Minnesotans to share their priorities for preserving Minnesota’s history in the coming decade through an online survey. The results will guide updates to the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan which sets the objectives for historic preservation efforts around the state through 2030.
Minnesotans have until Jan. 10 to share their vision in the online survey, which is a part of a broader yearlong effort to gather public input for the plan.
The Minnesota Statewide Historic Preservation Plan 2020-30 will establish goals and strategies for preserving history throughout Minnesota over the next ten years. The plan will cover the preservation of buildings, objects, archaeological sites, and landscapes and may also address cultural practices such as folklore, language, and traditional music and dance.
Once complete, the plan will be widely distributed and readily available to the public.
For more information on past plans or to take the survey visit bit.ly/mnhistory.