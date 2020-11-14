Today in History - Nov. 14

A giant reinforced plastic dome at Freckleton, England on Nov. 14, 1961, looking at night somewhat like an outsize Christmas tree decoration, protects radar equipment. Capable of withstanding high winds and below zero temperatures, it has some 300 prefabricated panels bolted together. Over 50 feet high and 70 feet in diameter, it is believed to be Europe’s biggest reinforced plastics structure. The English Electric Co. Ltd., English Electric House, Strand, London, W.C. 2, England. (AP Photo)