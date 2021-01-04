University of Minnesota Extension Educators will present the second annual Gardening from the Group Up free webinar series from 1-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-19.
The series will cover a wide variety of topics that are important for any gardener (or homeowner with a yard) to understand. These classes include "Starting a Garden from Scratch" on Feb. 16, "Selecting and Starting Plants for your Garden" on Feb. 17, "Tree and Shrub Maintenance" on Feb. 18, and "Lawn Care and Pest Management" on Feb. 19
Go to z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register for one or all of these webinars. Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.
Please call the local Extension office with any questions or assistance with registering. Residents in Rice and Steele counties may contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447.