Faribault's Kaelynn Bauer and Tiffany Brewer were among more than 320 graduating seniors from Minnesota who recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2020.
Each year the public online school celebrates this academic milestone by hosting an in-person commencement ceremony. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school recognized the graduates with a virtual celebration.
“Each year we look forward to bringing together our graduates and families from all over the state to celebrate this important achievement,” said Minnesota Connections Academy’s Principal Melissa Gould. “While so much is different for this year’s graduates, the one thing that remains constant is the pride we have for the hard work, determination and focus that each of these students demonstrated to reach this academic milestone.”
During the virtual ceremony, Minnesota Connections Academy graduating senior Abigail Thelen of Eden Prairie spoke to her fellow graduates and challenged them, as they move forward, to build and maintain meaningful relationships. Abigail plans to attend the University of Northwestern and majoring in engineering.
“With the onset of COVID-19, I realized that the significance of connections has become amplified as many relationships have been untimely disconnected. Looking back at my past experience at Minnesota Connections Academy and the relationships I have built, I am challenging my Class of 2020, myself included, to look ahead to the future—even in all its unknowns—and consider how we can be committed to creating intentional connections,” Abigail said. “It might be easy to assume that an online school would lack the social aspects of a traditional school setting, but what people don’t understand is that Connections Academy has truly lived up to its name.”