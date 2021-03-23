The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $11,473,300 in grants and program-related investments to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
In the southeastern area, more than $400,000 was awarded to organizations.
Bethlehem Inn of Waseca — $20,000 for general operations to provide short-term housing to homeless women and children in the Waseca County, Minnesota area.
Ruth's House of Hope, Inc., Faribault — $50,000 for general operations to provide safe shelter, food, basic needs, and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness and domestic violence.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna — $30,000 to build and connect agricultural business assets to ensure community viability in southern Minnesota.
Steele County Transitional Housing, Inc., Owatonna — $60,000 for general operations to provide housing and case management for homeless adults and youth in Steele County.
“Organizations throughout the region continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, making their needs that much more critical,” said Daniel Reardon, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. “We are inspired by their resilience during these challenging times.”