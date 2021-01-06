Today in History - Jan. 6

Apple acting chief executive Steve Jobs contemplates an idea during his keynote speech at the opening of MacWorld Expo in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 1997. Apple, buoyed by cost-cutting and strong demand for its new computers, surprised Wall Street Tuesday by saying it returned to profitability late last year. Stock prices soared. ‘‘I can tell you I think for sure Apple is coming back,’’ Jobs told several thousand people at the Macworld Expo show in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)