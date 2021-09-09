Watermains in Faribault will be flushed the week of Sept. 26-29, 2021, on four separate nights, dependent on the weather.
Watermains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. Residents are advised to avoid or limit water usage during the flushing period and check for discoloration prior to using water for laundry purposes.
If discoloration exists, residents should run the cold water tap until it becomes clear. It is recommended that residents shut water off at the meter to avoid drawing in rust, particles, or other debris that is being flushed from the lines.
Find below the water flushing schedule, or click here to see an interactive map which will show when your nearby hydrants will be flushed.
Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021– ZONE 1 — North of Seventh St. NW, East of Eighth Avenue NW to the Cannon River at 16th Street NW, including entire east side of the Straight River
Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 – ZONE 2 South of Seventh St. NW, East of Ninth Avenue NW and SW, West of the Straight River
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 – ZONE 3 — South of Seventh St. NW, West of Ninth Avenue NW & 9th Avenue SW
Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 – ZONE 4 — North of Seventh St. NW, West of Eighth Avenue NW, North of the Cannon River to North of 20th St NW