As I opened the door of my truck in the church parking lot one very windy day, the wind swirled around the cab of my truck and carried out of it a small piece of paper that had been on my seat, blowing it out onto the parking lot.
I didn’t remember what the paper was. Should I chase after it? I didn’t want to litter, but I also didn’t want to look silly chasing after what might be a meaningless piece of paper. Without a lot of time to decide, I just took off after it, and there followed a comedy scene as I ran up the paper, only to have it blow away from me as I bent over to pick it up — several times in a row. Finally I simply ran up to it and stomped on it, trapping it under my foot. “Okay, now let’s have a look at you,” I thought. Would it be something important, or had I run after something worthless?
It turned out to be an old and worthless receipt. However, I had written on the back some notes for the day that I was very glad to have. It occurred to me that the material thing itself that I had run after was worthless, but that the ideas which it carried were very important to me.
St. Paul says something similar about us in I Cor. 15: “When you sow, you do not plant the body that will be, but just a seed… So will it be with the resurrection of the dead. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power…” When it is time for burial, our physical body will be rather worthless, but what it holds — the soul — will be priceless and eternal.
Paul compares this to planting. Unless you know your seeds, the seed you plant doesn’t tell you much about the life that is going to sprout from it. And exactly how all of that life bursts from a tiny seed is something of a mystery to us all, as glorious life springs from something rather dead-looking.
Faith says that if God does that normally for something as common and seemingly inert as a seed, what is he going to do for someone like you or me, whom he calls his beloved child? At the resurrection, this body that has been put into the ground will rise again, but changed. All the weakness and dishonor and temporality of our mortal frames will be gone and will be replaced by something glorious and new — though still us.
You might think of it as the perfect us we were meant to be. The power that brings this about is hinted at every time we plan a seed that sprouts.