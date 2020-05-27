In response to COVID-19 Hiawathaland Transit is extending its temporary service adjustments.
All regular routes in Faribault, Northfield and Red Wing will remain suspended, and public transit will be provided through Dial-A-Ride only. The hours of service will be as follows:
Faribault – Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. / Saturday noon – 5 p.m.
Northfield - Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. / Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Red Wing - Monday – Friday 4:30 a.m. –9 p.m. / Saturday & Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Riders wishing to access Hiawathaland public transit services must call dispatch at 866-623-7505 x1 to schedule their ride with one of our dispatch team members. Riders can schedule up to six days in advance or on the same day. Fares will be $1.25 per ride, and monthly route passes will be honored during this time.
As recommended by the CDC, we strongly encourage passengers to wear a mask while on the bus. We also ask those experiencing symptoms or those exposed to someone who is ill to please stay home.