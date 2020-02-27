The eighth annual Mike Hansen Washer Board Tournament will be held Saturday, March 14 at the Owatonna Eagles Club on 141 E. Rose Street.
Singles registration begins at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. Doubles registration begins at 11 a.m. and the tournament will begin at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each division. A meat raffle will also be held throughout the day.
Cost to enter is $20 per person. Proceeds will be donated to the Owatonna Park and Rec Scholarship program in Mike Hansen's name.