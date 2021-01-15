Today in History — Jan. 15

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES OVERNIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY... .Snow will become more widespread overnight and last into Friday. Another 3 to 7 inches are expected across central and southern Minnesota. A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday. Meanwhile western and southern Minnesota will have gusty north winds of 40 to 50 mph in addition to the falling snow. This will lead to whiteout conditions. A blizzard warning is in effect through Friday for this area. Finally, areas across the northern half of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see another 1 to 4 inches of snow. A winter weather advisory continues through Friday for this area. Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, but conditions should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The main impacts will be to travel. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&