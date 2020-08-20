Understanding the importance of education to young agriculturists, the Dakota/Rice County Corn and Soybean Growers board decided to donate to the Faribault Bethlehem Academy FFA program and Faribault High School FFA Program.
With both programs being new, the county saw the need to help make sure the FFA chapters succeed.
“It truly is amazing seeing students grow in FFA and become industry leaders in the soybean world,” says Dakota/Rice County Corn & Soybean Secretary Jeff Schultz. “As farmers, we see the benefit of being a FFA member by seeing the personal growth these students develop.”
With the status of in-class schooling unknown, the county saw this as the biggest struggle to start a FFA chapter and wanted to help boost the program with their donation to make sure FFA students were receiving the full support they may need.
“At the end of the day, the students that are coming out of these programs, are the ones becoming agronomists, veterinarians, agricultural advocates and much more,” Schultz says.
The Dakota/Rice Corn & Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.