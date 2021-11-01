Local historian Susan Hvistendahl presents highlights from her new book, “Historic Happenings.” It’s Hvistendahl’s second book in the series which highlights interesting events in the Northfield area.
The presentation includes stories about a 1915 lion attack at a Northfield carnival, the St. Olaf band and an update on Northfield’s historic Archer House, which suffered a devastating fire nearly a year ago, and takes place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Rice County Historical Society Museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault.
Her latest book, “Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018,” co-written with former St. Olaf College archivist Jeffrey Sauve, will also be featured, and all three “Historic Happenings” volumes about Northfield, and St. Olaf and Carleton colleges will be available for purchase.
The event is free for Rice County Historical Society members and $3 for non-members. Call 507-332-2121 to register. Walk-ins are also welcome.