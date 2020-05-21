The Active Aging Programs, of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, is now offering a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop series online. Living Well with Chronic Pain is a free six-session evidence-based workshop series that meets once weekly. It is designed to help people living with chronic pain better manage their symptoms which may be related to a number of health issues such as arthritis, migraines, fibromyalgia and other conditions that may leave individuals feeling limited in day to day activities.
In this six-session workshop, participants learn practical skills to manage the challenges of living with chronic pain, including: stress management, exercise proven to lessen symptoms, healthy eating, goal setting, medication management, effective communication skills and resources to assist in evaluating treatment options. The Workshop is interactive and focuses on peer support and is designed to build confidence in managing the symptoms experienced from chronic pain to maintain or improve your health.
Living Well with Chronic Pain will be provided via Zoom video-conference. Participants must have access to the internet and have a personal computer, laptop or tablet device with a camera, microphone and speakers. Detailed instructions to help participants access the Zoom video-conference will be distributed, as well as one-to-one phone calls to work through specific technology challenges. Weekly sessions will be about two hour in length and are available for adults 18 years and older with chronic-conditions and their caregivers. Participants should have a quiet space where they can participate in the program without distractions to other participants on the video-conference.
Registration is now being accepted for a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop beginning Tuesday, June 16 from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Sessions will be held for 6 consecutive Tuesdays through July 21 and participants should attend each weekly session. Space is limited. To register or for additional information, call Michael Maas at (507) 450-1518.