Bagels & Birds
Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10am-11am. - Come enjoy bagels and coffee while watching birds through the Windows On The Wild viewing area. A naturalist will be available to answer bird-related questions. Binoculars will be available for use as well. This program is free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested.
Raptors of Minnesota
Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11am-12pm and 12:30-1:30pm. - Come meet and learn about an owl, hawk and falcon with the Raptor Center of Minnesota! Explore different raptors found in Minnesota and their role in the environment. Learn raptor identification, habitats where different species are found, key characteristics that make raptors unique from other birds, and success stories of what is possible when we protect wildlife. This program is open to all ages. The cost for this program is $5/child 12 and under, $10/adult. Pre-registration is highly recommended, but not required. Be aware that it could sell out if you do not pre-register.
Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe
Friday, Feb.11, from 6pm-8:30pm. Pre-registration is required for this program by Thursday, Feb. 10. - Enjoy the magic of the full moon on a luminary hike through River Bend. Trails are packed snow, but participants are welcome to bring their own snowshoes or rent from River Bend. Then enjoy an adult beverage around a fire, or while warming up inside. Arrival time slots are in place for proper social distancing. Register quickly, as previous luminary hikes have sold out! This program is open to adults, ages 21 and older. The Full Moon Luminary Hike fee is $20 per member, $25 per member with snowshoe rental, $25 per nonmember, $30 per nonmember with snowshoe rental.
Lunch and Learn program
Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 12pm-2pm. Pre-registration is recommended by Tuesday, Feb. 15. - Lunch and Learn programs are back in a different format. Bring your own lunch to enjoy while learning about an environmental topic. Join us for a presentation on the Trumpeter Swan Conservation efforts in Minnesota. Larry Vorwerk, a retired MN Zoo keeper and River Bend Volunteer Naturalist, will discuss how the Trumpeter Swan was successfully reintroduced to Minnesota. This program is open to adults. The cost of Lunch and Learn is $10 per person, $5 per member.
Science Days
Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10:30am-1:30pm. Pre-registration is required for the program by Monday, Feb. 14.- On each science day, two different topics are offered each day. Students can register for one class, or bring lunch and stay for both. Science Days are for kindergarten through fifth graders. These programs are open to kindergarten through 5th graders. Science Day fee is $10 per person, per program. Each program is an hour.
Extreme Survival 10:30am-11:30am. - Learn about animals that can survive extreme environments, then learn some techniques for you to survive the winter weather.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle 12:30pm-1:30pm. - Learn all about the importance of the 3 R’s as we explore ways to use them in everyday life. Take home craft included.
Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Feb. 21
Adventure Days are day-long camps open to kindergarten through 5th grade students on days when school’s not in session, but the craving for adventure and exploration is strong! River Bend’s team of naturalists will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover, and understand nature. Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be going outside. Masks are required when inside the building. Thanks to generous donors, Adventure days are “Pay What You Can- even $0”! In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors. The suggested fee is $50 per person, with optional before and aftercare from 8am to 4:30pm for an extra $10. Pre-registration is required for these programs a week before it is scheduled. Make sure to see the other Adventure Days scheduled through the end of the year.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 - Ice Exploration, look at ice in a whole new way as you play outside.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 -Snow Science, see snow in a whole new way as you conduct snow experiments.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). The Little Sprout’s fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program. Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program. Make sure to dress for the weather, as most classes will be mainly outside.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs. Masks are required for all indoor events.