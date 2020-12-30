University of Minnesota’s 2021 Research Update sessions are scheduled virtually for three sessions. There will be Southern Minnesota cropping emphasis on Jan. 5 and Central Minnesota cropping emphasis Jan. 12. There is also a Northern cropping emphasis on Jan. 7. All three sessions will run from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The program will feature research-based strategies to deal with today's changing pests, diseases, varieties, nutrient and environmental recommendations. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for Certified Crop Advisors have been approved, including: 1 in Nutrient Management, 2.5 in Pest Management, 1.5 in Crop Management at the Southern and Central MN sessions. The Northern MN session includes: 1 in Crop Management, 0.5 in Nutrient Management, 0.5 in Soil and Water and 3 in Pest Management.
The registration fee is $55 per event. Registration closes at noon the day prior to the event and you must register online. For registration links,more information and session abstracts, go to z.umn.edu/researchupdates. Contact Larisa at jenri001@umn.edu or 651-480-7732 with any questions regarding registration.