Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Jan. 11- Snowy Days, explore River Bend and the science of snow!
Jan. 25- Meet the Animal Ambassadors. and learn what they would do in the winter if they lived outside. This will take place inside and masks are required inside the building.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program. Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe! - 6pm-8pm. Friday, Jan. 14
This program is open to all ages. Trails are packed snow. Arrival timeslots are in place for proper social distancing. Register quickly, as previous luminary hikes have sold out!
Fee is $10 per member, $15 per member with snowshoe rental, $15 per nonmember, $20 per nonmember with snowshoe rental. Children 5 years old and under are free. Pre-registration is required for this program by Thursday, Jan. 13.
Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Jan. 17
Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the camp will be going outside. Masks are required when inside the building.
Open to kindergarten through fifth graders. In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors. Suggested fee is $50 per person. Pre-registration required a week before it is scheduled.
Lunch and Learn program - Noon-2pm. Wednesday, Jan.19.
Learn all about recycling This program is open to adults. The cost of Lunch and Learn is $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-registration is recommended by Tuesday, Jan. 18.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.