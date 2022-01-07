Weather Alert

...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP... Some roads and sidewalks may become slick this evening as temperatures drop, snow flurries spread across much of the area, and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop below one mile in any light snow that develops. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.