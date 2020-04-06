Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 20, Faribault, Commander Debra Petersen shares important reminders for those spending their extra time at home cleaning out closets and dropping items in clothing bins throughout the area. She says clothing items must be washed and immediately put in garbage bags after taking them out of the dryer, before they are dropped off in clothing bins.
“Please remember, if you would not purchase the item at a garage sale, then please do not donate the item,” said Petersen. “I can only speak for the Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 20 who has a bin in Owatonna, if the items are not washed and in a garbage bag we cannot accept them.”
Petersen also reminds the public not to use the clothing bins as a clearing house for unwanted items that cannot be reused. Although the DAV Chapter is “very grateful” for all of the community support, Petersen says ensuring the items are clean and in a proper container is even more appreciated.