Northfield Hospital + Clinics expands COVID testing to include asymptomatic people (no symptoms) who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID.
Exposure is being within six feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask to a person who has tested positive for COVID.
If you have been exposed to a confirmed case, you should quarantine yourself for a full 14 days and monitor for symptoms, even if you test negative. Infection could develop at any time during the quarantine period. NH+C encourages anyone who has been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID to follow this important CDC recommendation to quarantine for 14 days.
NH+C continues to test any person with symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, body aches, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea.
Testing is done by appointment. Asymptomatic people with an exposure to a confirmed positive case can schedule a lab-only visit to NH+C’s respiratory clinic. You can also see a provider if you choose; please indicate this when making your appointment.
Call 507-646-1494 to make an appointment.
If you need help with COVID symptoms, call your clinic. In an emergency – such as severe trouble breathing – go to Emergency Department. (If you have been exposed to COVID but you have no symptoms, that is not an emergency.)
The amount of time it takes to get COVID test results varies, based on lab capacity. NH+C’s testing capacity is based on availability of supplies, and may change. Minnesota Department of Health lists testing sites across the state, searchable by county at bit.ly/mdh-testing-sites. Learn more about COVID: bit.ly/nhc-covid19.