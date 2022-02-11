Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Luther College - Dean’s ListNerstrand - Olivia Schmidt, Kasandra KellerRochester Community and Technical College- Fall Semester 2021 graduationFaribault - Chase Silkey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Technical College Education University News Fall Semester Community Rochester Graduation Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash City negotiating sale of 2 properties for redevelopment Lifelong city caretaker retiring after 41 years School Board weighs budget reduction options Upcoming Events Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe! Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 12 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Feb 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices