University of Minnesota Extension’s Winter Crops Day and Small Grains Program will be held in person on Thursday, February 17 at the 4-H Building in Slayton, MN. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Whether you farm or work with farmers, this program is a great opportunity to hear the latest University-based research and information about corn, soybean, and small grain production issues and management strategies. The morning’s Winter Crops Day program will focus on corn and soybean management topics and production economics pertinent to our area. After lunch will be the Southern Small Grain Winter Workshop, where the topics will address successful small grain management. This event will be held in the 4-H Building at 3048 Broadway Ave., Slayton, Minnesota. To ensure adequate program materials and food are available, attendees are encouraged to register online by Tuesday, February 15 at z.umn.edu/2022WinterCropsDay, or call the Murray County Extension Office at 507-836-6927. Thanks to generous sponsor support, there is no cost to attend this program.
Schedule for the Slayton Winter Crops Day & Southern Small Grains Tour presentation:
• 8:30–9:00 a.m. Check-in
• 9:00 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. Winter Crops Day presentations
• 12:15–12:45 p.m. Lunch
• 12:45–1:00 p.m. FSA & NRCS Program Updates
• 1:00–4:30 p.m. Southern Small Grains Tour presentation
At the morning program, Crops Extension Educator Liz Stahl will cover “The Latest from the Weed Management Front”. Integrated Pest Management Specialist Bruce Potter will discuss “When to Surrender to Corn Rootworms, and other deep thoughts…”. Water Resource Educator Brad Carlson will talk about “High Nitrogen Prices: What is Your Strategy?”, followed by Ag Business Management Extension Educator Dave Bau, who will discuss the 2022 Outlook. Following lunch and updates from the local FSA Executive Director and NRCS District Conservationist will be the Small Grains program. Small Grains Specialist Jochum Weirsma and Crops Extension Educator Jared Goplen will focus on the latest recommendations for production and pest management. As always, the Small Grains Update will be a discussion-based meeting based on area producer’s needs, so bring your questions. Topics covered by Weirsma and Goplen will include production agronomics, variety selection, soil fertility, and economics. A special thank you to the following sponsors for their support of this program: Chandler Co-op Murray County Corn & Soybean Growers, Murray County Farm Bureau Association, Spronk Seed Farm of Edgerton, and the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers.