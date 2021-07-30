It has been a few months since our last article, and with the arrival of spring/summer, construction activity has taken off like a rocket. Today, I would like to clarify something from the last article as it relates to permits, particularly, what does not require a permit. That article excluded decks and platforms from permits when they met certain criteria. The criteria are that they are not more than 30 inches above adjacent grade and not attached to a structure with frost footings, and not part of an accessible route.
Seems pretty straight forward…or so one would think! But wait. Chapter 5 of the 2020 MN Residential Code regulates floor construction and Section R507 – The “R” is for Residential – specifically addresses deck construction (wood and composite materials, flashing, decay and termite resistance, post support, beams, footings, etc.). Under the footing requirements there is additional, more restrictive criteria, that relates to the stated deck / platform exception. It is the following:
Table R301.2(1) Climate and Geographic Design Criteria (snow, wind, flooding, frost, ice, temperature, etc.) in accordance with Section R403.1.4.1 Frost protection (minimum footing depth).
R507.3.2 Minimum depth (for footings). Deck footing shall extend below the frost line specified in Table
Exceptions:
1. Free-standing decks that meet all of the following criteria:
1.1. The joists bear directly on precast concrete pier blocks at grade without support by beams or posts.
1.2. The area of the deck does not exceed 200 square feet.
1.3. The walking surface is not more that 20 inches above grade at any point within 36 inches measured horizontally from the edge.
2. Free-standing decks need not be provided with footings that extend below the frost line.
What does all of this mean to you? Well, for starters, all of this information makes the situation as clear as mud. Writing this article was delayed because even I needed to have a conversation with the code guru at the State to clear this up. At the end of that conversation things made more sense and were maybe just a little clearer. The best way to connect these dots is like this:
Permits are not required for free-standing decks/platforms as defined above, or for other free-standing decks/platforms that DO NOT involve structural support (footings – other than pier blocks – that need to meet a certain size, beams and/or posts that need to meet span requirements). Or, any other component regulated by the code such as stairs, guardrails or handrails.
This means, a free-standing, simple box framed platform/deck with no posts or beams 30 inches or less above grade placed on pier blocks does not need a permit. Any other fee-standing deck/platform involving footings that need to be sized for load transfer; posts and beams that need to be sized for load transfer; stairs, guardrails, handrails, etc. requires a plan review and a permit because those components have specific code requirements.
Whew, now we all know. Next time we’ll discuss other deck related questions such as why would I not need a guardrail, but have to have a handrail.