BBB offers the following tips to get the most out of subscription services while watching the budget.
Do plenty of research. Take time to research a company before signing up for a subscription or trial. Check BBB.org to see if the company has a good business rating, and look online for consumer reviews. Do an online search of the company including the words “scam” or “complaint” to reveal any red flags.
Investigate free trials. Free trials can be a good way to get to know a company and try out a product, but one must understand how they work. Find out how long the trial period lasts, what exactly the terms are, and how and when to cancel if not subscribing. If any of this information is confusing or unavailable, consumers should avoid the service.
Understand how auto-renewal works. Auto-renewals are a convenient way to keep a subscription current. On the expiration date, the company charges a credit or debit card and the subscription renews for another period. Keep in mind that companies must send a renewal notice, which is a brief reminder that a subscription is about to renew, ahead of time.
Know how to stop a subscription. There are three ways to stop automatic payments: Contacting the company to revoke payment authorization, calling and writing one's bank or credit union informing them they've revoked payment authorization, and/or give one's bank a “stop payment order.” Usually, contacting the company to revoke authorization is sufficient to cancel a subscription, but monitor bank statements closely anyway.
Cancel unwanted subscriptions early. Instead of waiting until the last minute to cancel a subscription or free trial, there is generally no drawback to ending payments ahead of time.
Periodically review active subscriptions. It's easy to lose track of what subscription services one is paying for. To maintain financial health, Forbes reminds consumers to figure out how much they are spending on subscriptions.
Watch out for scams. Scammers may offer free trials or deals on subscriptions that seem too good to be true, hoping consumers will sign up and hand over their credit card number. Don’t believe deals that seem outrageously good. In addition, if you receive a “renewal notice” that asks for credit card information, think twice before replying. It’s likely the message is a scam. Renewal notices are reminders from a company that already has payment information. Always contact the company directly to verify suspicious messages.
Visit BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker to research and report scams.