Liz Wall Strohfus, a Faribault native and pilot who ferried military planes around the country as a member of World War II Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), was recently honored at the reopening of the WWII WASP Museum in Sweetwater, Texas. The Faribault branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) sent the museum a print of the photo collage Karen Rasmussen had created for the renaming of the Liz Wall Strohfus Field at the Faribault Municipal Airport with other memorabilia from the dedication of the field June 24, 2017. AAUW, along with the city of Faribault, had been instrumental in having the field named for the influential WWII veteran.
Elizabeth (Betty Wall) Strohfus lobbied congress to give the WASP veteran status and she won. In March 1979, WASP were granted veteran status after having the records sealed for 35 years. She also had received two congressional medals of honor.
The original photo had been destroyed during the 2018 tornado that damaged the Faribault Airport. Rasmussen and AAUW President Pauline Schreiber presented a framed print of the collage to Jerry Sears, manager of the airport, and also to Sue Garwood, Executive Director of the Rice County Historical Society.