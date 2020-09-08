American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 will not meet on its regular September meeting date of 6 p.m. Sept. 14. The American Legion Post 43 will meet on Sept. 14th at 6 p.m.
Auxiliary meetings are planned to resume at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St NE. Masks and physical distancing are required.
The 2021 dues of $30 are being collected. Bring to the October meeting, drop off at the American Legion or mail to Membership Chair: Jeannie Michels at 1818 LaDonna Lane, Faribault.
A monetary drive for the Fisher House will also be held in lieu of a paper drive this year. Checks or cash can be brought to the October meeting, dropped off at the Legion or mailed to Jeannie Michels. The Fisher House in Minneapolis serves military families with a member who is a patient in the VA Hospital much like a Ronald McDonald House does to be a home away from home. Please make checks payable to "American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43."