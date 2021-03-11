Members of the Faribault First English Lutheran Church's Thrivent Advocates recently toured the newly established Community Action Center, located at Cannon Cirle #8, Faribault. The group gave a $500 donation to CAC's food access program. Members also remind others that March is Minnesota Food Share Month.
Faribault First English Lutheran Church's Thrivent Advocates tour new CAC
