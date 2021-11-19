The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 is sponsoring WWII WASP Liz “Betty Wall” Strohfus with a Hometown Heroes Banner. Members of WASP (Women’s Airforce Service Pilots) became trained pilots who tested aircraft, ferried aircraft, and trained other pilots to free male pilots for combat roles during World War II.
The city mounted Strohfus' banner on a street light pole across the street from Rice County Veterans Memorial. It is among the first 20 banners that were placed along State Hwy. 60 just after Veterans Day.
Virginia van Sluis had seen the Hometown Heroes banners while on vacation. She sought and received approval from the City Council, Parks and Rec and the Chamber which left just three weeks lead time, but van Sluis was able to get the project off the ground. These banners will be displayed until Memorial Day when new banners will go up. The goal is to display 40 Hometown Heroes with a new banner each six month period. Banners are to recognize and honor veterans and first responders.