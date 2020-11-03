In this year marked by canceled events, personal distance and an abundance of caution, it was welcome news for the Color Guard team in the Stanton Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol that the annual Cadet Competition would go on as planned (albeit with all of the requisite safety protocols). Squadrons practice regularly for a competition like this, but “regularly” and “normalcy” are terms not generally associated with squadron operations in 2020.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, the Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol held its annual Cadet Competition at Bethel University in St. Paul. Eight squadrons from Minnesota fielded nine teams to compete in events aimed at evaluating every aspect of Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Programs including: physical fitness, drill and ceremonies proficiency, uniform inspection, teamwork and communication skills and Civil Air Patrol academic knowledge and concepts.
The Civil Air Patrol Stanton Composite Squadron, based at historic Stanton Airfield in Stanton, fielded a team of six cadets: Cadet TSgt. William Argabright, Cadet 1st Lt. Braeden Kluzak, Cadet Amn. Mckenna Mikulecky, Cadet Capt. Emma Scholes, Cadet 1st Lt. William Wagner, and Cadet MSgt. August Wagner. Together this team earned six trophies including the coveted first place overall, a recognition as the best Civil Air Patrol color guard in the Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. In addition to their overall win, the team also won second place in Team Leadership, second place for Uniform Inspection, second place for Physical Fitness, first place in the Written Exam, and High Score in the Mile Run – Male, an individual award earned by Cadet TSgt. William Argabright.
Though the annual Cadet Competition fielded by Civil Air Patrol cadets, it is also organized and run by cadets. Cadet 2nd Lt. Laura Rezac of the Stanton Composite Squadron served as a judge for one event of the competition and has been instrumental in building the color guard’s skills since 2017. Cadet Capt. Giselle Johnson of the Anoka Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol was the cadet in charge of the entire Cadet Competition, including management of all aspects of planning, logistics, facilities, schedule and safety.
“Stanton really stood out to me last year at the annual Cadet Competition, especially when marching in formation from one event to the next,” noted Capt. Johnson. “I expected them to be one of the top teams in 2020, and they rose above the challenge, mastered the material, and did an outstanding job.”
Participation in a statewide event like this typically requires a significant amount of study and practice together as a team. Except 2020 is not a typical year. In keeping with requisite caution regarding COVID-19, the decision to hold the Cadet Competition was made only a few weeks before the actual competition date, putting the teams on a fast track to get prepared. The cadet and senior (adult) leaders of the squadron crafted an aggressive practice schedule designed to ensure that all cadets on the team were ready, especially given that cadet experience with the color guard ranged from over three years to just over three weeks.
Cadet 1st Lt. Braeden Kluzak, Color Guard Commander for the Stanton Composite Squadron, wasn’t nervous about the team’s capabilities given all the work they had put in.
“I felt it was my role to help the team keep our heads up, focus on the right things, and ensure we were all confident and informed about all aspects of the day,” said C/1st Lt. Kluzak. “Even though we were the first squadron called for an award (second place in the Team Leadership event) and won four additional awards leading up to the announcement of the overall winner, I wasn’t feeling certain about winning first place overall. When Stanton was announced as the first place overall winner, well, it was hard to maintain our professional conduct given the excitement we were feeling.”
The Stanton Composite Squadron also benefits from active senior (adult) members of the squadron. First Lt. Jeff Rezac, Squadron Commander, and second Lt. Keith Kluzak, Aerospace Education Officer, dedicated their free time to ensuring that color guard practices were staffed with the required number of seniors to maintain cadet safety.
“The team did an outstanding job in the competition, starting with the moment they exited the van and their shoes hit the pavement,” noted 1st Lt. Rezac. “The team members collaborated very well with everyone participating fully. This is even notable given that for three cadets this was their first Cadet Competition.”
Capt. Randy Knox, another senior member of the Stanton Composite Squadron, could not attend the competition due to COVID-19 restrictions, but upon hearing of the success of the team, he drove to Stanton Airfield to greet them upon their return. “Winning first place overall sets Stanton apart, and even with all of the challenges we’re facing in 2020, Stanton is still a healthy, robust squadron,” said Capt. Knox.
Although the Stanton Composite Squadron Color Guard brought home six awards, the real trophies lie in the experiences shared in the preparation and execution for the competition.