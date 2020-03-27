The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation has awarded a total of $141,000 in grants to 20 local non-profit organizations across the company’s southern Minnesota service area, including South Central College receiving $10,000 for scholarships and Ruth’s House of Hope receiving $3,000 for the emergency and transitional shelter program. Consolidated’s Community Fund focuses its support on local programs that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.
Consolidated Communications Community Fund grants are awarded on an annual basis through a grant application process. Grant requests for the next fiscal year will open in early fall and are due Dec. 1, 2020.