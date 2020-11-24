November 15
• Responded to a medical on Elm St. NE.
• Took a past action suspicious activity report on Cottonwood St. NE.
• Took a restraining order violation report on Harvest Cir. SW. Report forwarded to County Attorney for review.
• Received request to check on two dogs outside for an extended period on Fifth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who had the dogs inside, owner advised of complaint and regulations on providing shelter if dogs are outside for any extended time.
• Received information of a stolen vehicle out of Osceola, Iowa. possibly traveling to a location in Lonsdale, information only.
November 16
• Took a past action burglary report on Second Ave. SW.
• Assisted Rice County Social Services with a child protection report on Main St. South.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving without headlights in the area of Central St. East. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked on Industrial Dr. SE, information only.
November 17
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer located the male who was OK.
• Received a 911 Hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
November 18
• Took a past action vandalism report on 11th Ave. NE.
• Received a barking dog complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who brought the dog inside.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Lonsdale Ct. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a property dispute on 15th Ave. SE, party advised civil.
• Officer noticed the trunk to a vehicle open parked on Heritage Dr. SW. Office made contact with the owner who thinks he accidently hit the trunk button.
November 19
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Fourth Circle Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer located three juveniles at Jaycee Park after hours. Juveniles warned for being at the park after hours and advised to return home.
November 20
• Received request to check on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle with the dome light on parked on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer located the vehicle which was locked, owner advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Elm St. NE. Caller reported having phone issues.
• Took a restraining order violation report on Harvest Cir. SW.
November 21
• Received report of an odor of gas in the area of Seventh Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and did not notice any odor of gas, unfounded.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on the Hickory St. NE for past thirty minutes. Officer located the vehicle; occupant was waiting to pick up a family member from a friends home in the area.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NW. Caller reported an accidental dial.