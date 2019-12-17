The governing board of the Rice County Family Services Collaborative announces possible funding opportunities beginning July 1.
The mission of the Rice County Family Services Collaborative is to support the availability of comprehensive services designed to enhance and strengthen functioning for families with children ages 0 to 18. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
The Collaborative Board is accepting proposals to fund projects congruent with its mission and will entertain proposals in alcohol and drug use prevention, mental health, chronic absenteeism, support to families with young children and children of incarcerated parents/justice-involved parents/families.
Applicants are required to submit a proposal that details a plan to address the identified issue within the mission of the collaborative. Successful applications will be based on collaboration with identified partners, detail how the work will change systems serving Rice County children and their families and include a plan for sustainability. Grant awards have historically ranged from $5,000 to $25,000.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact the Rice County Family Services Collaborative at rcfsc@northfieldhci.org.