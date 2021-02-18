University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a webinar for Rice and Dakota County corn and soybean growers on Tuesday, March 2. Participants can join the webinar starting at 8:30 a.m. and the programming will run from 8:45-11:30 a.m. The topics are tailored to Rice and Dakota counties, but residents in surrounding counties are welcome to join.
Topics will include the latest University-researched crop marketing strategies, pest management information and nutrient management updates.
There is no fee to attend this event, but pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Register at: z.umn.edu/DakotaRiceCrops. The session will be recorded and shared with registrants following the event. Contact Extension Educator for Rice and Steele Counties Claire LaCanne with any questions or if you’d like help registering at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.