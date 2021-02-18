The Minnesota Department of Revenue along with Prepare + Prosper and Tax Time Allies remind taxpayers of free electronic filing options that may be available to eligible Minnesotans. One out of three Minnesotans may be eligible to file electronically for free if their Adjusted Gross Income is $72,000 or less or if they meet other eligibility requirements.
To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, visit the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals page on the department’s website. To ensure you are accessing the free version of the tax software, eligible taxpayers should use the link to the free file software on the department’s website.
“We know that many Minnesotans saw their tax situation change during a challenging 2020,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “Whether it be a job loss and unemployment compensation, a reduction in work hours, or a more traditional life change like a marriage or new dependent, free electronic filing options can help navigate a changing tax situation and help you accurately and securely file your income tax return.”
“Prepare + Prosper is offering limited free virtual and drop-off tax preparation, so we encourage people to use to free electronic filing,” said Alejandro Valenzuela, tax + financial services director at Prepare + Prosper. “We’ve launched a free weekly training and how-to guide to help Minnesotans be prepared and confident in doing their own tax returns.”
Individual Income Tax filing season kicked off Friday, February 12, 2021. The filing deadline to submit 2020 individual income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021.