The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and Minnesota Turkey Research and Promotion Council’s Ranelius scholarship program is designed to encourage students enrolled in or who plan to enroll in a post-secondary educational institution in or out of the state of Minnesota to prepare for a career in the turkey industry. A total of $5,000 annually is available to distribute to eligible students.
Eligible students must be a resident of the state of Minnesota. Preference will be given to those who have plans for a future career in the turkey industry, are a family member or employee of a MTGA member, achieved a high scholastic record and haven’t previously received a MTGA scholarship. Recipients may be asked to participate as a Minnesota Turkey ambassador at public events during the year. Scheduling will be mutually agreed upon and all expenses will be reimbursed.
Find the scholarship overview and application online at minnesotaturkey.com/students-teachers.