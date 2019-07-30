Studio of Stars camp

Studio of Stars dancers performed July 13 after a week-long summer camp. The theme for the 15th annual camp was "ABC 123." Camp participants were: Nolan Sjodin, Ella Banon, Kaylee Glynn, Josie Tackmann, Willow Bauer, Kalani Bauer, Sarah Rysdam, Grace Brady, Elly Hanson, Savannah Ugland, Aneya Washington, Alana Miller, Isabelle Hanson, Chloe Tackmann, Salma Mougni, Vera Espinoza, Harlow Kepper, Ellie Bricko, Madison Mueller, Karyssa Schwake, Mia Mensing, Meadow Peterson, Kennedy Eul, Nora Pettipiece, Jevabelle Saunders, Camryn Schrader, Hayden Hanson, Sawyer Hanson, Miley Voegel, Alexa Rios, Andrea Brady, Vianney Martinez, Ava Greden, Sophia Barry, Hailey Murphy, Madelyn Danell, Ava Pettipiece, Avari Steffl, Chanell Johnson, Kailey Bricko, Addy Schaner, Mikasi Benton, Samantha Rezac, Lillie Calmer, Giada Gray, Fiona Hacker, Diana Camacho, Kourtney Ferris, Skylar Miller, Emilynne Chavis, Brianna Chavis, Abigail Glynn, Payten Mendoza, Carmen Voegele, Layah Ferris, Madelyn Peterson, Haylee Eul, Olivia Streefland, Izabella Bartness, Grace Yetzer, Anna Yetzer, Piper Gare, Kaia Quimby, Jasmine Voegele, Leah Nowaczewski, Madelyn Wehe, Jordyn Tesch, Ruby Heil, Aubrey Beske, Kendallynne Boevers, Camryn Belmont, Mara Cook, Shae Battles, Courtney Keilen, Cece Storey, Addison Adams, Aleah Vogt, Ava Gersemehl, Elizabeth Peterson, Emily Barton, Kari Wunderlich and Sydney Morgan. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments