American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 has canceled the meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in this area.
ALA Unit #43 cancels Nov. 2 meeting
With barely two weeks to go to Election Day, six local candidates for state legislature shared their views on Monday in a forum sponsored by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Owatonna Noon Rotary Club and Owatonna People’s Press. Read more
Northfield college students, some of whom once supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her quest to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, gathered Sunday in Riverside Park to hear her speak. Read more
What is one city issue you believe the council should pay more attention to? Read more
