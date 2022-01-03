“Women’s Hands Women’s Work” is an exhibition curated by Judy Saye-Willis and can be seen at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault from January 6 through February 12. The artist reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. January 7.
Generations ago, work done with needles, thread, and fiber was considered to be woman’s work and was done with woman’s hands. It was domestic duties with artistic expression, ordinary tasks done with meticulous craftsmanship. Today the work is still done with needles and thread and spinning wheels and looms. It is being done with many hands and is often seen in galleries.
“Women’s Hands Women’s Work” showcases the needlework done by our grandmothers and the contemporary work of 17 artist and artisans. Photography by Patsy Dew.
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
CDC COVID guidelines are followed.