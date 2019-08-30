Wednesday night, Faribault High School hosted a grand opening for The Nest. The Nest is a student-run store that will provide free clothing, school supplies and other essentials for students in need. The students who have worked hard to create the store were in attendance for the grand opening, along with their families, school staff, generous local donors and members of the Chamber of Commerce. To make a donation, contact FHS at 507-333-6100 or email Assistant Principal Joe Sage at jsage@faribault.k12.mn.us. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)