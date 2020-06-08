Join Ruth's House of Hope for its first monthly Heart to Heart meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 22 via Zoom. Hosted by Executive Director Suzzanne Fox, these meetings invite all friends and supporters of Ruth's House in a casual conversation to learn more information on programs, discover shelter needs and find out what's new at the shelter home.
The meetings will begin in a virtual format, with hopes that everyone will be able to gather face to face sometime soon. Email hello@ruthshousemn.org for the Zoom link.