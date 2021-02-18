February 7
No incidents to report.
February 8
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Colorado St. NW. Officer made contact with the male who advised he was OK.
Responded to a medical on Main St. North.
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
Attempted warrant service on Bluff Heights Dr. SE, no contact.
February 9
Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Pond View Dr. SE.
Took two past action theft from vehicle reports on Central St. West.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a death notification on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on Singing Hills DR. SE. Male was not home and located in Lakeville, Lakeville Police Department advised.
Officer issued a citation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. NW for failing to comply with an ordinance violation.
Attempted warrant service on Singing Hills Dr. SE, no contact made.
February 10
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an unknown disturbance at the Flying “J” on Bagley Ave.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Main St. South, no contact made.
Officers arrested an adult female on Golden Oak St. Northeast on a Scott County warrant.
February 11
Responded to a medical on Tenth Ave. Northeast.
Received request to check on a possible sick coyote with no tail in the area of Arizona St. SE. Officer located the coyote which appeared fine.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Third Ave. SW, vehicle unlocked.
Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
February 12
Received report of a vehicle off road on Central St. East. Driver was OK and making arrangements to get vehicle out.
Responded to a residential fire alarm on Dogwood St. Northeast. No fire or smoke detected, faulty fire alarm.
Officer noticed a vehicle parked in the roadway causing a hazard on Harvest Dr. SW. Officer made contact with the owner who advised vehicle had broke down and in process of getting vehicle moved.
Received report of a natural gas smell in the area of Arizona St. SE. Officer checked the area and did not detect an odor of natural gas.
February 13
Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. Northeast