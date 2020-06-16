Bethlehem Academy hosted a virtual awards ceremony, with the video premiering on its Facebook page and YouTube channel Thursday, May 28.
Awards Day Ceremony recipients included senior scholarships as well as scholarships and departmental awards for students in grades six-12:
Valedictorian: Mikayla Bohner and Nathan Smisek
Salutatorian: Greta Hillesheim and Emily Wilder
Senior scholarships
1st United Bank Scholarship: Alissa Battles, Spencer Ell, Abigail Goodwin and Hunter Tutak, $250
1st United Bank Junior Board of Directors Scholarship: Nathan Smisek, Mikayla Bohner, $500 and Brynn Whitten, $250
American Legion Award: Grace Ashley, $300
American Legion Award: Benjamin Cohen, $300
American Legion Post #149 Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $500
Catholic United Financial Scholarship: Benjamin Cohen, $300
Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Mikayla Bohner
Doris Wilson Scholarship: Leighton Weasler, $500
Dick Shiels Wrestling Scholarship: Joshua Oathoudt, $700
Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $2,000
Elks Scholarship: Emily Wilder, $600
Faribault Elks Lodge Student of the Month Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $1,200
Faribault Noon Exchange Club Youth of the Year Award: Mikayla Bohner, $500
Faribault Sertoma Club Scholarship: Nathan Smisek, $1,500
Father Volz Christian Woman Award: Emily Wilder
Give Until It Hurts Don Hatfield Family Scholarship: Greta Hillesheim, $300
Italian American Club and Foundation Scholarship: Grace Seidel, $2,000
Jussi Björling Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $8,000/year
Lawrence Johnson Christian Man Memorial Award: Francis Volkmuth
L.E. “Abe” Merrill Scholarship: Ryan Hoisington, Grace Seidel, Francis Volkmuth, Emily Wilder, $250
Mary Schoenbauer Scholarship: Nathan Smisek, $200
Minnesota State High School League Triple A Award Winner: Mikayla Bohner
Minnesota Vikings Community Captain Scholarship: Spencer Ell, $1,000
Midwest Showmen’s Association Scholarship: Hunter Tutak, $750
P.E.O. Scholarship: Alissa Battles, $1000
Red Cross Student Coordinator Scholarship: Greta Hillesheim, $1,000
Ron Thibault Presidential Award: Grace Ashley
Shawn Marie Silkey Scholarship: Madeline Casper, $1,500
Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric Scholarship: Katherine Jasinski, $500
STRIVE Scholarship: Grace Ashley, $2,500
Sr. Julie Coyne Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship: Grace Ashley, $1000
State Bank of Faribault Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, Benjamin Cohen, Jackson Jandro and William Kaderlik, $250
State Bank of Faribault-Member of Junior Board Scholarship: Grace Seidel, $500
Whitey Award: Joshua Oathoudt
Women of the Moose Nursing Scholarship: Serena David, $200
American Legion Military Enlistment Recognition: Alexandra Boyd and Ezekiel Brooks
Three sport letter winners: Grace Ashley, Benjamin Cohen, Spencer Ell, Jackson Jandro and Joshua Oathoudt
BA Awards, Grades six through 12
Sixth-grade Spirit Award: Thomas Kunze
Seventh-grade Spirit Award: Declan Chappuis
Eighth-grade Spirit Award: Thatcher Simon
Eighth-grade Christian Award: Matthew Friesen
Ninth-grade Vern Antonsen Award: Karlie DeGrood
10th-grade Veritas Award: Abigail Kugler
11th-grade Ann Carrie Minar Award: Heidi Hutton
Top Scholars Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle (PSAT 2019)
Fine Arts
BA Star and Veritas yearbook outstanding students: Elizabeth Cohen, Serena David, Madelyn Gersemehl, Abigail Goodwin, Brady Strodtman and Kaitlyn Trump
Enlightened Artist Award: Grace Seidel
Middle School Great Promise Award: Maija Bauer
John Philip Sousa Award: Mikayla Bohner
Middle School Choir Musicianship Award: Thelma Santarrosa
Middle School Band Musicianship Award: Caitlin Bothun
High School Choir Musicianship Award: Greta Hillesheim
High School Band Musicianship Award: Benjamin Cohen and Emily Wilder
National High School Choral Award: Mikayla Bohner
High School Choir Letter winners: Rosemary Azelton, Mikayla Bohner, Justin Delesha, Aizlynn Gourhan, Greta Hillesheim, Malia Hunt, Heidi Hutton, Abigail Kugler, Amelia Pemrick, Avalon Roberts and Francis Volkmuth
High School Band Letter winners: Madelyn Bauer, Mikayla Bohner, Benjamin Cohen, Matthew Croke, Justin Delesha, Madelyn Gersemehl, Seoyoung Avery Han, Ryan Hoisington, Greta Hillesheim, Katherine Jasinski, Jasmine LaCanne, Nathan Smisek, Sophy Smith, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Emily Wilder
Theatre Rising Star Award: Greta Hillesheim
Seventh-grade Industrial Arts Department Award: Cole Goodwin
Eighth-grade Industrial Arts Department Award: Aaron Huerta, Derrick Sando, Thelma Santarrosa
High School Industrial Arts Department Award: Nathan Smisek, Jackson Jandro, Mitchell Schuenke
Science
Sixth-grade Science Inquiry Award: Shae Battles
Seventh-grade Science Inquiry Award: Anna Tobin
Eighth-grade Science Inquiry Award: Riley Bauer
HS Physical Sciences Inquiry Award: Zachary Donkers
HS Biological Science Inquiry Award: Camryn Belmont
Science Outstanding Female Student: Mikayla Bohner
Science Outstanding Male Student: Nathan Smisek
Social Studies
Sixth-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Shae Battles
Seventh-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Anne Azelton
Eighth-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Riley Bauer and Thatcher Simon
Ninth-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Amelia Pemrick
10th-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Sophy Smith
11th-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Carson Heselton
12th-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Abigail Goodwin
Foreign Language
Spanish I Excellence Award: Kaitlyn Trump
Spanish II Excellence Award: Abigail Kugler
Spanish III Excellence Award: Jarrett Malecha
Spanish IV Excellence Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle
Spanish Heritage Award: Oscar Ortiz, Mercedes Huerta
English
Sixth-grade English Student of the Year: Langston Richter
Seventh-grade English Student of the Year: Anne Azelton
Eighth-grade English Student of the Year: Thatcher Simon
Ninth-grade English Student of the Year: Lindsay Hanson
10th-grade English Student of the Year: Aiden Tobin
11th-grade English Student of the Year: Jarrett Malecha
12th-grade English Student of the Year: Emily Wilder
Mathematics
Sixth-grade True Mathematician Award: Thomas Kunze
Seventh-grade True Mathematician Award: Anna Tobin
Eighth-grade True Mathematician Award: Elliot Daschner
Algebra True Mathematician Award: Gabrielle Trenda
Geometry True Mathematician Award: Marie Volkmuth
Advanced Algebra True Mathematician Award: Abigail Kugler
Pre-Calculus True Mathematician Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle
Probability and Statistics True Mathematician Award: Benjamin Cohen
Calculus True Mathematician Award: Seoyoung Avery Han
Personal Finance True Mathematician Award: Abigail Goodwin
Theology
Ninth-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Amelia Pemrick
10th-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Matthew Croke
11th-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Abby Larson
12th-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Katherine Jasinski
St. Catherine of Siena Service Award : Emily Wilder, Martin Brazil, Kade Robb
St. Dominic Prayer Award: Mikayla Bohner
St. Thomas Aquinas Apologetics Award: Francis Volkmuth
Physical Education
Middle School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Matthew Twaites
High School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Jackson Ernste
Co-Curricular Awards
HS Science Olympiad Participants: Nathan Smisek, Jason Shuda, Lucas Linnemann, Riley Kangas, Sophy Smith, Elliot Smith, Benjamin Cohen, and Mikayla Bohner
MS Science Olympiad Participants: Shae Battles, Langston Richter, Caitlin Bothun, Anna Tobin, Anna DeMars, Genevieve Donahue, Anna Cohen, Riley Bauer, Joseph Kunze, and Sydney Dienst
MS State Envirothon Participants: Could not participate
HS State Envirothon Participants: Could not participate
BA Student Service Club Leadership Awards: Abby Larson, Lucas Linnemann, Greta Hillesheim and Grace Seidel
BA Student Service Club Service Awards: Greta Hillesheim, Grace Ashley and Jason Shuda
Peer Ministry Leadership Awards: Francis Volkmuth (President), Ashley Rost (Vice President), Heidi Hutton (Secretary), Verity Wray-Raabolle (Treasurer) Students Against Destructive Decisions Officers: Grace Ashley (President), Ashley Rost (Vice President), Brianna Radatz and Caroline Sauer (Co-Treasurers) and Madelyn Bauer (Secretary)
National Honor Society Officers: Greta Hillesheim (President), Nathan Smisek (Vice President), Mikayla Bohner (Secretary/Treasurer) Student Council Officers: Benjamin Cohen (President), Verity Wray-Raabolle (Vice-President), Jarrett Malecha (Treasurer), Grace Ashley (Secretary) Big Brothers Big Sisters Recognition Award: Kennedy Tutak, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Avalon Roberts, Abby Larson, Haley Lang and Jarrett Malecha
Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Selection: Mercedes Huerta