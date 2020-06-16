Bethlehem Academy hosted a virtual awards ceremony, with the video premiering on its Facebook page and YouTube channel Thursday, May 28.

Awards Day Ceremony recipients included senior scholarships as well as scholarships and departmental awards for students in grades six-12:

Valedictorian: Mikayla Bohner and Nathan Smisek

Salutatorian: Greta Hillesheim and Emily Wilder

Senior scholarships

1st United Bank Scholarship: Alissa Battles, Spencer Ell, Abigail Goodwin and Hunter Tutak, $250

1st United Bank Junior Board of Directors Scholarship: Nathan Smisek, Mikayla Bohner, $500 and Brynn Whitten, $250

American Legion Award: Grace Ashley, $300

American Legion Award: Benjamin Cohen, $300

American Legion Post #149 Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $500

Catholic United Financial Scholarship: Benjamin Cohen, $300

Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Mikayla Bohner

Doris Wilson Scholarship: Leighton Weasler, $500

Dick Shiels Wrestling Scholarship: Joshua Oathoudt, $700

Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $2,000

Elks Scholarship: Emily Wilder, $600

Faribault Elks Lodge Student of the Month Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $1,200

Faribault Noon Exchange Club Youth of the Year Award: Mikayla Bohner, $500

Faribault Sertoma Club Scholarship: Nathan Smisek, $1,500

Father Volz Christian Woman Award: Emily Wilder

Give Until It Hurts Don Hatfield Family Scholarship: Greta Hillesheim, $300

Italian American Club and Foundation Scholarship: Grace Seidel, $2,000

Jussi Björling Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, $8,000/year

Lawrence Johnson Christian Man Memorial Award: Francis Volkmuth

L.E. “Abe” Merrill Scholarship: Ryan Hoisington, Grace Seidel, Francis Volkmuth, Emily Wilder, $250

Mary Schoenbauer Scholarship: Nathan Smisek, $200

Minnesota State High School League Triple A Award Winner: Mikayla Bohner

Minnesota Vikings Community Captain Scholarship: Spencer Ell, $1,000

Midwest Showmen’s Association Scholarship: Hunter Tutak, $750

P.E.O. Scholarship: Alissa Battles, $1000

Red Cross Student Coordinator Scholarship: Greta Hillesheim, $1,000

Ron Thibault Presidential Award: Grace Ashley

Shawn Marie Silkey Scholarship: Madeline Casper, $1,500

Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric Scholarship: Katherine Jasinski, $500

STRIVE Scholarship: Grace Ashley, $2,500

Sr. Julie Coyne Visual Arts Memorial Scholarship: Grace Ashley, $1000

State Bank of Faribault Scholarship: Mikayla Bohner, Benjamin Cohen, Jackson Jandro and William Kaderlik, $250

State Bank of Faribault-Member of Junior Board Scholarship: Grace Seidel, $500 

Whitey Award: Joshua Oathoudt

Women of the Moose Nursing Scholarship: Serena David, $200

American Legion Military Enlistment Recognition: Alexandra Boyd and Ezekiel Brooks

Three sport letter winners: Grace Ashley, Benjamin Cohen, Spencer Ell, Jackson Jandro and Joshua Oathoudt

BA Awards, Grades six through 12

Sixth-grade Spirit Award: Thomas Kunze

Seventh-grade Spirit Award: Declan Chappuis

Eighth-grade Spirit Award: Thatcher Simon

Eighth-grade Christian Award: Matthew Friesen

Ninth-grade Vern Antonsen Award: Karlie DeGrood

10th-grade Veritas Award: Abigail Kugler

11th-grade Ann Carrie Minar Award: Heidi Hutton

Top Scholars Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle (PSAT 2019)

Fine Arts

BA Star and Veritas yearbook outstanding students: Elizabeth Cohen, Serena David, Madelyn Gersemehl, Abigail Goodwin, Brady Strodtman and Kaitlyn Trump

Enlightened Artist Award: Grace Seidel

Middle School Great Promise Award: Maija Bauer

John Philip Sousa Award: Mikayla Bohner

Middle School Choir Musicianship Award: Thelma Santarrosa

Middle School Band Musicianship Award: Caitlin Bothun

High School Choir Musicianship Award: Greta Hillesheim

High School Band Musicianship Award: Benjamin Cohen and Emily Wilder

National High School Choral Award: Mikayla Bohner

High School Choir Letter winners: Rosemary Azelton, Mikayla Bohner, Justin Delesha, Aizlynn Gourhan, Greta Hillesheim, Malia Hunt, Heidi Hutton, Abigail Kugler, Amelia Pemrick, Avalon Roberts and Francis Volkmuth

High School Band Letter winners: Madelyn Bauer, Mikayla Bohner, Benjamin Cohen, Matthew Croke, Justin Delesha, Madelyn Gersemehl, Seoyoung Avery Han, Ryan Hoisington, Greta Hillesheim, Katherine Jasinski, Jasmine LaCanne, Nathan Smisek, Sophy Smith, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Emily Wilder

Theatre Rising Star Award: Greta Hillesheim

Seventh-grade Industrial Arts Department Award: Cole Goodwin

Eighth-grade Industrial Arts Department Award: Aaron Huerta, Derrick Sando, Thelma Santarrosa

High School Industrial Arts Department Award: Nathan Smisek, Jackson Jandro, Mitchell Schuenke

Science

Sixth-grade Science Inquiry Award: Shae Battles

Seventh-grade Science Inquiry Award: Anna Tobin

Eighth-grade Science Inquiry Award: Riley Bauer

HS Physical Sciences Inquiry Award: Zachary Donkers

HS Biological Science Inquiry Award: Camryn Belmont

Science Outstanding Female Student: Mikayla Bohner

Science Outstanding Male Student: Nathan Smisek

Social Studies

Sixth-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Shae Battles

Seventh-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Anne Azelton

Eighth-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Riley Bauer and Thatcher Simon

Ninth-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Amelia Pemrick

10th-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Sophy Smith

11th-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Carson Heselton

12th-grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Abigail Goodwin

Foreign Language

Spanish I Excellence Award: Kaitlyn Trump

Spanish II Excellence Award: Abigail Kugler

Spanish III Excellence Award: Jarrett Malecha

Spanish IV Excellence Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle

Spanish Heritage Award: Oscar Ortiz, Mercedes Huerta

English

Sixth-grade English Student of the Year: Langston Richter

Seventh-grade English Student of the Year: Anne Azelton

Eighth-grade English Student of the Year: Thatcher Simon

Ninth-grade English Student of the Year: Lindsay Hanson

10th-grade English Student of the Year: Aiden Tobin

11th-grade English Student of the Year: Jarrett Malecha

12th-grade English Student of the Year: Emily Wilder

Mathematics

Sixth-grade True Mathematician Award: Thomas Kunze

Seventh-grade True Mathematician Award: Anna Tobin

Eighth-grade True Mathematician Award: Elliot Daschner

Algebra True Mathematician Award: Gabrielle Trenda

Geometry True Mathematician Award: Marie Volkmuth

Advanced Algebra True Mathematician Award: Abigail Kugler

Pre-Calculus True Mathematician Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle

Probability and Statistics True Mathematician Award: Benjamin Cohen

Calculus True Mathematician Award: Seoyoung Avery Han

Personal Finance True Mathematician Award: Abigail Goodwin

Theology

Ninth-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Amelia Pemrick

10th-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Matthew Croke

11th-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Abby Larson

12th-grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Katherine Jasinski

St. Catherine of Siena Service Award : Emily Wilder, Martin Brazil, Kade Robb

St. Dominic Prayer Award: Mikayla Bohner

St. Thomas Aquinas Apologetics Award: Francis Volkmuth

Physical Education

Middle School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Matthew Twaites

High School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Jackson Ernste

Co-Curricular Awards

HS Science Olympiad Participants: Nathan Smisek, Jason Shuda, Lucas Linnemann, Riley Kangas, Sophy Smith, Elliot Smith, Benjamin Cohen, and Mikayla Bohner

MS Science Olympiad Participants: Shae Battles, Langston Richter, Caitlin Bothun, Anna Tobin, Anna DeMars, Genevieve Donahue, Anna Cohen, Riley Bauer, Joseph Kunze, and Sydney Dienst

MS State Envirothon Participants: Could not participate

HS State Envirothon Participants: Could not participate

BA Student Service Club Leadership Awards: Abby Larson, Lucas Linnemann, Greta Hillesheim and Grace Seidel

BA Student Service Club Service Awards: Greta Hillesheim, Grace Ashley and Jason Shuda

Peer Ministry Leadership Awards: Francis Volkmuth (President), Ashley Rost (Vice President), Heidi Hutton (Secretary), Verity Wray-Raabolle (Treasurer) Students Against Destructive Decisions Officers: Grace Ashley (President), Ashley Rost (Vice President), Brianna Radatz and Caroline Sauer (Co-Treasurers) and Madelyn Bauer (Secretary) 

National Honor Society Officers: Greta Hillesheim (President), Nathan Smisek (Vice President), Mikayla Bohner (Secretary/Treasurer) Student Council Officers: Benjamin Cohen (President), Verity Wray-Raabolle (Vice-President), Jarrett Malecha (Treasurer), Grace Ashley (Secretary) Big Brothers Big Sisters Recognition Award: Kennedy Tutak, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Avalon Roberts, Abby Larson, Haley Lang and Jarrett Malecha 

Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Selection: Mercedes Huerta

