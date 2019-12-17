Buckham Memorial Library is offering its second annual Adult Reading Rewards Program at the start of the New Year. Adult readers — ages 16 and older — may register at the library beginning Monday, Jan. 6.
This free winter program for adult readers runs 13 weeks through Tuesday, March 31, and readers may register any time during this period to participate in the program. Participants will receive a free Buckham Book Bingo Reading and Activity card, Faribault Caribou Coffee BOGO coupon and Buckham Book Bingo bookmark at the time of registration.
Registered participants will automatically be entered into weekly prize drawings and two grand prize drawings at the end of March. Reading is not required for this part of the program.
For those continuing to participate by completing reading challenges on the Bingo card, readers may choose two small prizes from the Buckham Book Bingo prize basket for each Bingo card row completed. The Bingo reading card squares contain a variety of reading challenges that are marked off by the reader as they are completed.
Buckham Book Bingo Kick-off for Coffee Day
Starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 6, those who sign up for the program receive a complimentary cup of Caribou Coffee, available from 9 a.m. to noon or until gone.
Buckham Book Bingo, a retooled version of the former Hot Reads for Cold Nights program, is sponsored by the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library and is the largest program the library provides for adults during the year with the greatest participation.
An average of 500 adults register every winter with hundreds of small prizes given away as reading incentives. If your New Year’s resolution is to read more — and it should be — this is a fun way to get yourself motivated.