Faribault's GROWS Garden Club celebrated its 25th anniversary in October with a potluck and an auction at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The club's acronym stands for Gardeners Reaching Out With Service. The group's founders wanted to create a club focused on service to the community as well as horticultural education and learning excursions.
GROWS works with the city's Park and Recreation Department, and over the past quarter century, has planted and tended the flower beds in Central Park and raised money for trees for city parts through its annual May plant sale.
Over the years, the garden club has donated just under $15,000 for trees and flowers for city parks.
GROWS' first community project in June 1994 was digging and planting a butterfly garden in front of River Bend Nature Center's Interpretive Building. Members maintained the butterfly garden for 20 years until 2014 when the garden was converted to a rain garden through a state grant. River Bend volunteers now maintain that garden.
More recently in 2017, the club formed a Pollinator-Friendly Committee to promote planting flowers and plants that help bees, butterflies and other pollinators by providing them with food. That first year, the committee created a new flower bed in Central Park, filling it with pollinator-friendly flowers and plants.
The committee also worked to pass a city "Pollinator Friendly" ordinance that forbids the city from using neonictinoids, a harmful pesticide that is poisonous to pollinators like bees. The ordinance also promotes steps the city can take to encourage its residents to plant pollinator-friendly plants and flowers.
Because of those actions, the city of Faribault parks have been designated with a statewide awards naming them a Pollinator-Friendly Habitat. GROWS was recognized statewide and by the city for their work on promoting steps residents of Faribault can take to help keep pollinators health, and thus our food supply, since many plants we eat need bees and other insects to pollinate them.